<p>2023 Ford F350 Platinum with the 6.7L high output Powerstroke diesel engine, 4x4, heating/cooling leather interior, twin panel moon roof, power running boards, 5th wheel & goose neck hitch provisions, powered tailgate, reverse camera, apple carplay/android auto, am/fm/xm and bluetooth. </p>

2023 Ford F-350

19,900 KM

$99,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-350

Platinum

12027142

2023 Ford F-350

Platinum

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$99,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT8W3BM3PEC74020

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,900 KM

2023 Ford F350 Platinum with the 6.7L high output Powerstroke diesel engine, 4x4, heating/cooling leather interior, twin panel moon roof, power running boards, 5th wheel & goose neck hitch provisions, powered tailgate, reverse camera, apple carplay/android auto, am/fm/xm and bluetooth. 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$99,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2023 Ford F-350