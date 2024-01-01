$99,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-350
Platinum
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$99,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT8W3BM3PEC74020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 19,900 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Ford F350 Platinum with the 6.7L high output Powerstroke diesel engine, 4x4, heating/cooling leather interior, twin panel moon roof, power running boards, 5th wheel & goose neck hitch provisions, powered tailgate, reverse camera, apple carplay/android auto, am/fm/xm and bluetooth.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
