2023 Ford F-450
Lariat
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,200 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Ford F-450 Lariat with the 6.7L powerstroke diesel engine, 4X4, automatic, heating/cooling leather seats, heating steering wheel, wireless phone charging, tow hooks, 5th wheel & gooseneck capability, apple carplay/android auto, am/fm/xm/bluetooth, reverse camera with multiple different angle views, moonroof and 84,200km's
Vehicle Features
