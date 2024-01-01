Menu
<p>2023 Ford F-450 Lariat with the 6.7L powerstroke diesel engine, 4X4, automatic, heating/cooling leather seats, heating steering wheel, wireless phone charging, tow hooks, 5th wheel & gooseneck capability, apple carplay/android auto, am/fm/xm/bluetooth, reverse camera with multiple different angle views, moonroof and 84,200kms</p>

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

VIN 1FT8W4DM1PEC74021

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,200 KM

2023 Ford F-450 Lariat with the 6.7L powerstroke diesel engine, 4X4, automatic, heating/cooling leather seats, heating steering wheel, wireless phone charging, tow hooks, 5th wheel & gooseneck capability, apple carplay/android auto, am/fm/xm/bluetooth, reverse camera with multiple different angle views, moonroof and 84,200km's

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

2023 Ford F-450