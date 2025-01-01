$42,995+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 4,800 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Ford Mustang High Performance
4,800 KMS
Race Red
Stock # 2442
We are excited to show you our latest addition to our inventory, a like new 2023 Ford Mustang 2.3L High Performance. Included in the High performance package is an active valve performance exhaust, front and rear upgraded sway bars, GT performance front splitter and a numbered dash plaque. The additional handling package add 19 inch wheel, 3.55 Torsen limited slip rear axle, Magneride Damping system and Brembo 6 piston front brake calipers with larger rotors.
The pony car comes with the 2.3L Ecoboost motor derived from the Ford Focus RS which produces 330 Horsepower which is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. This car has been tastefully upgraded with Steeda minimum drop lowering springs, full length jacking rails, front G-trac brace, rear subframe brace and a MGW shirt throw shifter.
This car is in showroom condition with ceramic coating and has been meticulously maintained by a Ford enthusiast. This is a rare car and needs to be driven to be fully appreciated. It comes with a clean, no dec Carfax report.
We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.
You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
C110-6286 203St
Langley, B.C
V2Y 3S1
604-764-7225
