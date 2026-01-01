$75,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford SUPER DUTY F-550 DRW
XLT
2023 Ford SUPER DUTY F-550 DRW
XLT
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$75,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
16,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDUF5HT3PEC82686
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Stock # T2920
- Mileage 16,900 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Ford F-550 XLT with the 6.7L power stroke diesel engine, flat deck, 4x4, xlt value package, payload plus package upgraded, snow plow prep package, high capacity trailer tow package, 4.30 ratio limited slip axle, reverse camera, android auto/apple carplay and so much more!
Documentation Fee: $395
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Dual Rear Wheels
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
Call Dealer
604-532-XXXX(click to show)
$75,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
604-532-8828
2023 Ford SUPER DUTY F-550 DRW