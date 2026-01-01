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<p>2023 Ford F-550 XLT with the 6.7L power stroke diesel engine, flat deck, 4x4, xlt value package, payload plus package upgraded, snow plow prep package, high capacity trailer tow package, 4.30 ratio limited slip axle, reverse camera, android auto/apple carplay and so much more!</p><p> </p><p>Documentation Fee: $395</p>

2023 Ford SUPER DUTY F-550 DRW

16,900 KM

Details Description Features

$75,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford SUPER DUTY F-550 DRW

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14021952

2023 Ford SUPER DUTY F-550 DRW

XLT

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

  1. 1777592308827
  2. 1777592309266
  3. 1777592309675
  4. 1777592310092
Contact Seller
Sale

$75,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
16,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDUF5HT3PEC82686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # T2920
  • Mileage 16,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Ford F-550 XLT with the 6.7L power stroke diesel engine, flat deck, 4x4, xlt value package, payload plus package upgraded, snow plow prep package, high capacity trailer tow package, 4.30 ratio limited slip axle, reverse camera, android auto/apple carplay and so much more!

 

Documentation Fee: $395

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

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604-532-XXXX

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604-532-8828

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$75,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2023 Ford SUPER DUTY F-550 DRW