$59,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Transit
T250 Medium Roof 148" WB
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
$59,990
+ taxes & licensing
16,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBR1C84PKA04377
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # T2754
- Mileage 16,200 KM
2023 Ford Transit T250 Cargo Van Medium Roof RWD, 3.5L V6 Automatic 148" WB, Large 12 inch display with AM/FM/BLUETOOTH,
Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, Cruise Control.
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
Call Dealer
604-532-XXXX(click to show)
2023 Ford Transit