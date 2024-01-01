Menu
<pre class=pre-content><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>2023 Ford Transit T250 Cargo Van Medium Roof RWD, 3.5L V6 Automatic 148 WB, Large 12 inch display with AM/FM/BLUETOOTH,<br /> Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, Cruise Control</span>.</pre><p> </p>

2023 Ford Transit

16,200 KM

Details

$59,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Transit

T250 Medium Roof 148" WB

2023 Ford Transit

T250 Medium Roof 148" WB

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$59,990

+ taxes & licensing

16,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBR1C84PKA04377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # T2754
  • Mileage 16,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Ford Transit T250 Cargo Van Medium Roof RWD, 3.5L V6 Automatic 148" WB, Large 12 inch display with AM/FM/BLUETOOTH,
Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, Cruise Control.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

2023 Ford Transit