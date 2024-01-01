$79,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Transit
2023 Ford Transit
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$79,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ftbw3u80pkb29699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # T2831
- Mileage 19,200 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Ford T350 High roof extended Transit Cargo Van, 3.5L v6 gas engine, automatic, backup camera, supports apple car play and android auto with only 19,200km's!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
