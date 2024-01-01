Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2023 Ford T350 High roof extended Transit Cargo Van, 3.5L v6 gas engine, automatic, backup camera, supports apple car play and android auto with only 19,200kms!</p>

2023 Ford Transit

19,200 KM

Details Description Features

$79,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Transit

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford Transit

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

  1. 1723937562
  2. 1723937568
  3. 1723937574
  4. 1723937580
  5. 1723937586
  6. 1723937591
  7. 1723937597
  8. 1723937602
  9. 1723937607
  10. 1723937613
  11. 1723937620
  12. 1723937627
  13. 1723937635
  14. 1723937641
  15. 1723937647
  16. 1723937652
  17. 1723937658
Contact Seller
Sale

$79,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ftbw3u80pkb29699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # T2831
  • Mileage 19,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Ford T350 High roof extended Transit Cargo Van, 3.5L v6 gas engine, automatic, backup camera, supports apple car play and android auto with only 19,200km's!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Used 2023 Ford Transit for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Ford Transit 19,200 KM $79,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 PLATINUM for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Ford F-150 PLATINUM 19,200 KM $79,770 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma SR5 for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Toyota Tacoma SR5 27,600 KM $48,880 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$79,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Transit