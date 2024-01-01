Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2023 Ford Transit T350 high roof extended with the 3.5L v6 engine, 148 wheel base, reverse camera, apple carplay/android auto, remote entry, am/fm/bluetooth, RWD, 9500 GVWR, perfect van for any type off trades, delivery drivers, or retrofitting to be a camper van.</p>

2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van

30,100 KM

Details Description Features

$65,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van

Watch This Vehicle
12055432

2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

  1. 1735667890
  2. 1735667899
  3. 1735667907
  4. 1735667912
  5. 1735667918
  6. 1735667924
  7. 1735667929
  8. 1735667934
  9. 1735667940
  10. 1735667945
  11. 1735667952
  12. 1735667958
  13. 1735667965
  14. 1735667971
  15. 1735667976
  16. 1735668109
Contact Seller
Sale

$65,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
30,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBW3X8XPKB45579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 30,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Ford Transit T350 high roof extended with the 3.5L v6 engine, 148" wheel base, reverse camera, apple carplay/android auto, remote entry, am/fm/bluetooth, RWD, 9500 GVWR, perfect van for any type off trades, delivery drivers, or retrofitting to be a camper van.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Used 2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van 25,800 KM $55,595 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Offroad for sale in Langley, BC
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Offroad 61,500 KM $43,770 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec for sale in Langley, BC
2019 Acura RDX A-Spec 147,800 KM $34,800 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$65,595

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van