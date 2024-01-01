$65,595+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$65,595
+ taxes & licensing
Used
30,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBW3X8XPKB45579
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 30,100 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Ford Transit T350 high roof extended with the 3.5L v6 engine, 148" wheel base, reverse camera, apple carplay/android auto, remote entry, am/fm/bluetooth, RWD, 9500 GVWR, perfect van for any type off trades, delivery drivers, or retrofitting to be a camper van.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
