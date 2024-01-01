$79,990+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 2500
AT4
2023 GMC Sierra 2500
AT4
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$79,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1gt49pey4pf124181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T2762
- Mileage 41,100 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 GMC SIERRA 2500 AT4 CREW CAB SHORT BOX 6.6L DURAMAX DIESEL, LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, MULTI-PRO TAILGATE
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
Call Dealer
604-532-XXXX(click to show)
$79,990
+ taxes & licensing
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
604-532-8828
2023 GMC Sierra 2500