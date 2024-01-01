Menu
<p>2023 GMC SIERRA 2500 AT4 CREW CAB SHORT BOX 6.6L DURAMAX DIESEL, LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, MULTI-PRO TAILGATE</p>

41,100 KM

Details Description Features

$79,990

+ tax & licensing
AT4

AT4

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Used
41,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1gt49pey4pf124181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T2762
  • Mileage 41,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 GMC SIERRA 2500 AT4 CREW CAB SHORT BOX 6.6L DURAMAX DIESEL, LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, MULTI-PRO TAILGATE

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

604-532-8828

