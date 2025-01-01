Menu
<p>For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214</p>

2023 GMC Terrain

51,000 KM

Details

$23,850

+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE

13054646

2023 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALTEG8PL237226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

$23,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2023 GMC Terrain