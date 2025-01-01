$23,850+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain
AWD 4DR SLE
Location
Fraser Auto Sales
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
1-778-385-0572
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$23,850
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALTEG8PL237226
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Fraser Auto Sales
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
