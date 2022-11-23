$59,966+ tax & licensing
$59,966
+ taxes & licensing
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
604-591-8881
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$59,966
+ taxes & licensing
20KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9415102
- Stock #: P214659
- VIN: 1C4RJHAG2P8730762
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P214659
- Mileage 20 KM
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Heated Steering Wheel
Automatic Emergency Braking
Paddle Shifters
Keyless GO
BACK UP CAMERA
Power Tailgate
PUSH START
Lane Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Wireless Phone Charger
POWER LEATHER/SUEDE SEATS
2023 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE ALTITUDE 4X4 - BRAND NEW -WITH FULL JEEP 5 YEAR WARRANTY SUNROOF
2023 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE ALTITUDE 4X4 - BRAND NEW -WITH FULL JEEP 5 YEAR WARRANTY SUNROOF REAR PARKING SENSORS BALANCE OF JEEP FACTORY WARRANTY
