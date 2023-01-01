Menu
2023 Jeep Wrangler

615 KM

$69,966

+ tax & licensing
$69,966

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2023 Jeep Wrangler

2023 Jeep Wrangler

4xe Sahara

2023 Jeep Wrangler

4xe Sahara

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$69,966

+ taxes & licensing

615KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10274214
  • Stock #: P214812
  • VIN: 1C4JJXP68PW670164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 615 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 JEEP WRANGLER 4XE SAHARA 4X4 - PLUG IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLENAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, LED LIGHT PACKAGE, MATCHING TOP, SIDE STEPS, PUSH BUTTON START, KEYLESS GO, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, POWER OPTIONS, CRUISE CONTROLBALANCE OF JEEP FACTORY WARRANTYCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE-------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P214812PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER # 31301all finance options are subject to ....oac...

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo PHEV

Additional Features

Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto PHEV

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

