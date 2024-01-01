Menu
<p><strong>2023 Nissan Altima SR AWD</strong> <strong>Stock Number: </strong>P215204</p><p>AWD, Spoiler, Alloys, 5 Passenger Seating, Push Start, Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Wireless Phone Charger, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bose Speakers, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Paddle Shifters, Bluetooth.</p><p> </p><p>Balance of the factory warranty</p><p> <strong>Call Us Now: </strong>604-533-4499 <strong>Text Us:</strong> 604-360-0123</p><p><strong>Apply Online:</strong> Visit kingofcarsbc.com to get a FREE Pre-Approval</p><p>Plus Administration Fee of $895 and Taxes Dealer #31301 All finance options are subject to OAC (On Approved Credit).</p>

22,425 KM

Details Description

VIN 1N4BL4CW9PN362869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour -
  • Interior Colour -
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P215204
  • Mileage 22,425 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, Spoiler, Alloys, 5 Passenger Seating, Push Start, Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Wireless Phone Charger, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bose Speakers, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Paddle Shifters, Bluetooth.

 

Balance of the factory warranty



Call Us Now: 604-533-4499

Text Us: 604-360-0123

Apply Online: Visit kingofcarsbc.com to get a FREE Pre-Approval

Plus Administration Fee of $895 and Taxes

Dealer #31301

All finance options are subject to OAC (On Approved Credit).

