2023 Nissan Frontier

14,249 KM

$52,995

+ tax & licensing
$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2023 Nissan Frontier

2023 Nissan Frontier

Crew Cab 4x4 Pro-4x Auto *Lux Pkg, Sunroof, Leathe

2023 Nissan Frontier

Crew Cab 4x4 Pro-4x Auto *Lux Pkg, Sunroof, Leathe

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

14,249KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10466793
  • Stock #: WW010
  • VIN: 1N6ED1EK2PN621437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,249 KM

Vehicle Description

Come check out this Local One Owner No Accident 2023 Nissan Frontier Pro 4x

 

PRO-4X Luxury Package

  • Leather front and rear seats
  • Unique premium centre console stitching
  • Unique premium door trim
  • Fender® premium audio system with 10 speakers, including subwoofers
  • HomeLink® universal garage-door opener*
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror

 

Pro – 4X Highlights

  • Suspension - Bilstein® off-road shock absorbers*
  • Underbody skid plates (front, transfer case and fuel tank)
  • Electronic locking rear differential
  • 9" Color Touch-screen Display (Nissan Door to Door Navigation, Electronic Compass in Navi, Nissan Connect® Services, Wi-Fi hotspot, Over-the-Air (OTA) Updating for Head unit Firmware, Wireless Apple CarPlay®)*
  • Wireless charging for personal devices

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

 

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

