$52,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-510-7227
2023 Nissan Frontier
Crew Cab 4x4 Pro-4x Auto *Lux Pkg, Sunroof, Leathe
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$52,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10466793
- Stock #: WW010
- VIN: 1N6ED1EK2PN621437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 14,249 KM
Vehicle Description
Come check out this Local One Owner No Accident 2023 Nissan Frontier Pro 4x
PRO-4X Luxury Package
- Leather front and rear seats
- Unique premium centre console stitching
- Unique premium door trim
- Fender® premium audio system with 10 speakers, including subwoofers
- HomeLink® universal garage-door opener*
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
Pro – 4X Highlights
- Suspension - Bilstein® off-road shock absorbers*
- Underbody skid plates (front, transfer case and fuel tank)
- Electronic locking rear differential
- 9" Color Touch-screen Display (Nissan Door to Door Navigation, Electronic Compass in Navi, Nissan Connect® Services, Wi-Fi hotspot, Over-the-Air (OTA) Updating for Head unit Firmware, Wireless Apple CarPlay®)*
- Wireless charging for personal devices
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autoworld
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.