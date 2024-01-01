Menu
Account
Sign In
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2023 Nissan Rogue

43,879 KM

Details Description

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD PWR HEATED SEATS/WHEEL PANO SUNROOF 360CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD PWR HEATED SEATS/WHEEL PANO SUNROOF 360CAM

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,879KM
VIN JN8BT3BB6PW201297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15320
  • Mileage 43,879 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Norman Motor Group

Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SV AWD PWR HEATED SEATS/WHEEL PANO SUNROOF 360CAM for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Nissan Rogue SV AWD PWR HEATED SEATS/WHEEL PANO SUNROOF 360CAM 43,879 KM $39,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 2.5L HEATED SEATS B/U CAMERA for sale in Langley, BC
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 2.5L HEATED SEATS B/U CAMERA 151,122 KM $28,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Z71 LB 4WD DIESEL PWR HEATED SEATS B/U CAMERA for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Z71 LB 4WD DIESEL PWR HEATED SEATS B/U CAMERA 27,922 KM $66,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Norman Motor Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2023 Nissan Rogue