2023 RAM 1500 Classic

RAM 1500 SLT CREW CAB 4X4 Exterior Color: Red Pearl Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats Interior: Premium Cloth bucket seats Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine Transmission: 8speed automatic transmission STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT) Advanced multistage front air bags Supplemental side curtain air bags Supplemental side air bags Supplemental front seatmounted side air bags ParkView Rear BackUp Camera 4wheel antilock disc brakes Electronic Stability Control Tire pressure monitoring system Automatic headlamps 4pin wiring harness Engine block heater 730amp maintenancefree battery 12volt auxiliary power outlet Air conditioning Cruise control Power windows with front 1touch up and down SiriusXM satellite radio Handsfree phone communication OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment) Red Pearl $395 Premium Cloth bucket seats $1,200 Bucket seats Rear 60/40 splitfolding bench seat 115volt auxiliary power outlet Power lumbar adjust Power 10way driver seat including 2way lumbar Customer Preferred Package 29F $2,995 20x9inch High Gloss Black aluminum wheels Bpillar blackout Warlock Package Black exterior badging Black Rams head tailgate badge Black grille with Ram lettering Black 4x4 badge Rear heavyduty shock absorbers ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Technology Package I $495 Accent colour door handles Pushbutton start Remote proximity keyless entry Luxury Group NO CHARGE Electronics Convenience Group Google Android Auto USB mobile projection 8.4inch touchscreen Apple CarPlay capable Heated Seats & Wheel Group $595 Front heated seats Heated steering wheel Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group $530 Black, power trailer tow mirrors Class IV hitch receiver Trailer Brake Control Remote Start & Security Alarm Group $595 Security alarm Remote start system Utility Group $495 LED fog lamps Tow hooks Front floor mats $50 Rear floor mats $50 3.55 rear axle ratio $195 FullSpeed Forward Collision Warning Plus $500 Mopar Sport performance hood Mopar Sport performance hood decal Black Mopar tubular side steps $795 121litre (32gallon) fuel tank $295 Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4inch display $970 GPS navigation 1year SiriusXM Guardian subscription SiriusXM Travel Link SiriusXM Traffic Mopar sprayin bedliner $550 Federal A/C Excise Tax $100 Destination Charge $2,095 Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

48,810 KM

$48,888

+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock 4WD PWR HEATED SEATS NAVI CAMERA PUSH STAR

11993958

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock 4WD PWR HEATED SEATS NAVI CAMERA PUSH STAR

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,810KM
VIN 1C6RR7LG8PS577413

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15421-69
  • Mileage 48,810 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2023 RAM 1500 Classic