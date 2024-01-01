$48,888+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
Warlock 4WD PWR HEATED SEATS NAVI CAMERA PUSH STAR
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
Warlock 4WD PWR HEATED SEATS NAVI CAMERA PUSH STAR
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$48,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15421-69
- Mileage 48,810 KM
Vehicle Description
RAM 1500 SLT CREW CAB 4X4
Exterior Color: Red Pearl
Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats
Interior: Premium Cloth bucket seats
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine Transmission: 8speed automatic transmission
STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT)
Advanced multistage front air bags
Supplemental side curtain air bags
Supplemental side air bags
Supplemental front seatmounted side air bags
ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
4wheel antilock disc brakes
Electronic Stability Control
Tire pressure monitoring system
Automatic headlamps
4pin wiring harness
Engine block heater
730amp maintenancefree battery
12volt auxiliary power outlet
Air conditioning
Cruise control
Power windows with front 1touch up and down
SiriusXM satellite radio
Handsfree phone communication
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment)
Red Pearl $395
Premium Cloth bucket seats $1,200
Bucket seats
Rear 60/40 splitfolding bench seat
115volt auxiliary power outlet
Power lumbar adjust
Power 10way driver seat including 2way lumbar
Customer Preferred Package 29F $2,995
20x9inch High Gloss Black aluminum wheels
Bpillar blackout
Warlock Package
Black exterior badging
Black Ram's head tailgate badge
Black grille with Ram lettering
Black 4x4 badge
Rear heavyduty shock absorbers
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Technology Package I $495
Accent colour door handles
Pushbutton start
Remote proximity keyless entry
Luxury Group NO CHARGE
Electronics Convenience Group
Google Android Auto
USB mobile projection
8.4inch touchscreen
Apple CarPlay capable
Heated Seats & Wheel Group $595
Front heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group $530
Black, power trailer tow mirrors
Class IV hitch receiver
Trailer Brake Control
Remote Start & Security Alarm Group $595
Security alarm
Remote start system
Utility Group $495
LED fog lamps
Tow hooks
Front floor mats $50
Rear floor mats $50
3.55 rear axle ratio $195
FullSpeed Forward Collision Warning Plus $500
Mopar Sport performance hood
Mopar Sport performance hood decal
Black Mopar tubular side steps $795
121litre (32gallon) fuel tank $295
Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4inch display $970
GPS navigation
1year SiriusXM Guardian subscription
SiriusXM Travel Link
SiriusXM Traffic
Mopar sprayin bedliner $550
Federal A/C Excise Tax $100
Destination Charge $2,095
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Norman Motor Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Norman Motor Group
Norman Motor Group
Call Dealer
1-855-979-XXXX(click to show)
1-855-979-4888
Alternate Numbers604-909-2268
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-979-4888