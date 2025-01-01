Menu
<p>2023 Ram 3500 Tradesman with the 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine, 8 long box, automatic, 4X4, 6 passenger capacity, reverse camera,am/fm/bluetooth, android auto/apple carplay, automatic exhaust brake, and tons of more features!</p>

2023 RAM 3500

34,900 KM

$59,990

+ tax & licensing
Tradesman

12458307

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

Used
34,900KM
VIN 3C63R3GL0PG554298

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 34,900 KM

2023 Ram 3500 Tradesman with the 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine, 8' long box, automatic, 4X4, 6 passenger capacity, reverse camera,am/fm/bluetooth, android auto/apple carplay, automatic exhaust brake, and tons of more features!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Balance of Factory Warranty

Automatic Headlights

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

