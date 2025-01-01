$59,990+ tax & licensing
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 34,900 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Ram 3500 Tradesman with the 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine, 8' long box, automatic, 4X4, 6 passenger capacity, reverse camera,am/fm/bluetooth, android auto/apple carplay, automatic exhaust brake, and tons of more features!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
