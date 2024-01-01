2023 RAM Cargo Van

Menu
<p>2023 Ram Promaster 3500 Highroof Cargo Van 159WB, 3.6L Automatic,  Power Windows, Power Locks, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Heated Seat, AM/FM/XM/Bluetooth.</p>

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6MRVJG0PE570475

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

2023 Ram Promaster 3500 Highroof Cargo Van 159"WB, 3.6L Automatic,  Power Windows, Power Locks, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Heated Seat, AM/FM/XM/Bluetooth.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

