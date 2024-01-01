$65,550+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 RAM Cargo Van
Promaster 159"WB
2023 RAM Cargo Van
Promaster 159"WB
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$65,550
+ taxes & licensing
Used
17,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C6MRVJG0PE570475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 17,000 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2023 Ram Promaster 3500 Highroof Cargo Van 159"WB, 3.6L Automatic, Power Windows, Power Locks, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Heated Seat, AM/FM/XM/Bluetooth.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales
2023 RAM Cargo Van Promaster 159"WB 17,000 KM $65,550 + tax & lic
2024 Subaru Outback Touring 1,200 KM $42,990 + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Golf Autobahn 20,165 KM $37,990 + tax & lic
Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
Call Dealer
604-532-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$65,550
+ taxes & licensing
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
604-532-8828
2023 RAM Cargo Van