Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Convenience W/Eyesight pkg AWD</p>

2023 Subaru Crosstrek

49,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,850

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Subaru Crosstrek

Convenience W/Eyesight pkg AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13479331

2023 Subaru Crosstrek

Convenience W/Eyesight pkg AWD

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

  1. 1768549499422
  2. 1768549499882
  3. 1768549500365
  4. 1768549500784
  5. 1768549501216
  6. 1768549501609
  7. 1768549502060
  8. 1768549502489
  9. 1768549502977
  10. 1768549503412
  11. 1768549503880
  12. 1768549504288
  13. 1768549504699
  14. 1768549505162
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GTABC3P8229918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Convenience W/Eyesight pkg AWD

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Auto Sales

Used 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Outdoor W/Eyesight Pkg for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Subaru Crosstrek Outdoor W/Eyesight Pkg 66,000 KM $22,850 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Cherokee Limited for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Jeep Cherokee Limited 49,000 KM $22,850 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru Forester TOURING for sale in Langley, BC
2019 Subaru Forester TOURING 89,000 KM $21,850 + tax & lic

Email Fraser Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

Call Dealer

1-778-385-XXXX

(click to show)

1-778-385-0572

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2023 Subaru Crosstrek