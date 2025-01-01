Menu
Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214

2023 Subaru Forester

Details Description Features

$26,850

+ tax & licensing
2023 Subaru Forester

TOURING W/EYESIGHT PKG

12247720

2023 Subaru Forester

TOURING W/EYESIGHT PKG

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Sale

$26,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN JF2SKEEC3PH420352

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R0352
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

