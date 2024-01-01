$39,996+ tax & licensing
2023 Tesla Model 3
2023 Tesla Model 3
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$39,996
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour -
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P215187
- Mileage 32,259 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Tesla Model 3 - 5 percent TAX only
Stock Number: P215187
LED Headlights, 5 Passenger Seating, Panoramic, Digital Driver Display, Navigation, 360-Degree Camera, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Power Tailgate, Power Folding Mirrors, Bluetooth.
Balance of the factory warranty
Call Us Now: 604-533-4499
Text Us: 604-360-0123
Apply Online: Visit kingofcarsbc.com to get a FREE Pre-Approval
Plus Administration Fee of $895 and Taxes
Dealer #31301
All finance options are subject to OAC (On Approved Credit).
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
Call Dealer
604-591-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-591-8881