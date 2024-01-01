Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2023 Tesla Model 3  - 5 percent TAX only </strong> <strong>Stock Number: </strong>P215187</p><p>LED Headlights, 5 Passenger Seating, Panoramic, Digital Driver Display, Navigation, 360-Degree Camera, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Power Tailgate, Power Folding Mirrors, Bluetooth.</p><p>Balance of the factory warranty</p><p> Call Us Now: 604-533-4499 Text Us: 604-360-0123</p><p>Apply Online: Visit kingofcarsbc.com to get a FREE Pre-Approval</p><p>Plus Administration Fee of $895 and Taxes Dealer #31301 All finance options are subject to OAC (On Approved Credit).</p>

2023 Tesla Model 3

32,259 KM

Details Description

$39,996

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Tesla Model 3

Watch This Vehicle
11994879

2023 Tesla Model 3

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

  1. 11994879
  2. 11994879
  3. 11994879
  4. 11994879
  5. 11994879
  6. 11994879
  7. 11994879
  8. 11994879
  9. 11994879
  10. 11994879
  11. 11994879
  12. 11994879
  13. 11994879
  14. 11994879
  15. 11994879
  16. 11994879
  17. 11994879
  18. 11994879
  19. 11994879
  20. 11994879
  21. 11994879
  22. 11994879
  23. 11994879
  24. 11994879
Contact Seller

$39,996

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,259KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA8PF478619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour -
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P215187
  • Mileage 32,259 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Tesla Model 3  - 5 percent TAX only 

Stock Number: P215187

LED Headlights, 5 Passenger Seating, Panoramic, Digital Driver Display, Navigation, 360-Degree Camera, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Power Tailgate, Power Folding Mirrors, Bluetooth.

Balance of the factory warranty



Call Us Now: 604-533-4499

Text Us: 604-360-0123

Apply Online: Visit kingofcarsbc.com to get a FREE Pre-Approval

Plus Administration Fee of $895 and Taxes

Dealer #31301

All finance options are subject to OAC (On Approved Credit).

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr Trailhawk for sale in Langley, BC
2016 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr Trailhawk 170,217 KM $13,966 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Dodge Durango R/T AWD for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Dodge Durango R/T AWD 51,583 KM $41,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Durango R/T AWD for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Dodge Durango R/T AWD 39,985 KM $44,995 + tax & lic

Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

604-591-XXXX

(click to show)

604-591-8881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,996

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

Contact Seller
2023 Tesla Model 3