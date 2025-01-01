Menu
2023 TESLA MODEL 3 PERFORMANCE Stock Number: P215364 AWD,LED Headlights, Alloys, 5 Passenger Seating, Panoramic Glass Roof, Navigation, 360-Degree Camera, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Tailgate, Power Folding Mirrors, Bluetooth, Autopilot,Dual Motor Available warranty options Call or Text: 604-533-4499 Apply Online: kingofcarsbc.com Dealer #31301 Plus an administration fee of $895, finance fee of $995 and Applicable Taxes All finance options are subject to OAC (On Approved Credit)

28,464 KM

Details Description

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

VIN 5YJ3E1EC9PF481613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 28,464 KM

Vehicle Description

