2023 Tesla Model 3
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 28,464 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 TESLA MODEL 3 PERFORMANCE Stock Number: P215364 AWD,LED Headlights, Alloys, 5 Passenger Seating, Panoramic Glass Roof, Navigation, 360-Degree Camera, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Tailgate, Power Folding Mirrors, Bluetooth, Autopilot,Dual Motor Available warranty options Call or Text: 604-533-4499 Apply Online: kingofcarsbc.com Dealer #31301 Plus an administration fee of $895, finance fee of $995 and Applicable Taxes All finance options are subject to OAC (On Approved Credit)
