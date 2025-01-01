$27,900+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,650KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTNK4MBEXP3204208
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R3128
- Mileage 31,650 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback with the 2.0L 4 cylinder engine, front wheel drive, adaptive cruise control, reverse camera, key less entry, am/fm/bluetooth, apple carplay/android auto, ability to seat up to 5 people
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
