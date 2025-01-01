Menu
2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback with the 2.0L 4 cylinder engine, front wheel drive, adaptive cruise control, reverse camera, key less entry, am/fm/bluetooth, apple carplay/android auto, ability to seat up to 5 people

2023 Toyota Corolla

31,650 KM

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla

12059362

2023 Toyota Corolla

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,650KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTNK4MBEXP3204208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # R3128
  • Mileage 31,650 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback with the 2.0L 4 cylinder engine, front wheel drive, adaptive cruise control, reverse camera, key less entry, am/fm/bluetooth, apple carplay/android auto, ability to seat up to 5 people

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2023 Toyota Corolla