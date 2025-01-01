Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Toyota Corolla

73,421 KM

Details

$32,996

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Corolla

Watch This Vehicle
12653988

2023 Toyota Corolla

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

  1. 12653988
  2. 12653988
  3. 12653988
  4. 12653988
  5. 12653988
  6. 12653988
  7. 12653988
  8. 12653988
  9. 12653988
  10. 12653988
  11. 12653988
Contact Seller

$32,996

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,421KM
VIN JTDBCMFE4P3004653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P215311
  • Mileage 73,421 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Tesla Model 3 44,391 KM $39,996 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Mustang for sale in Langley, BC
2017 Ford Mustang 67,834 KM $25,996 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid 92,747 KM $26,996 + tax & lic

Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

604-591-XXXX

(click to show)

604-591-8881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,996

+ taxes & licensing>

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2023 Toyota Corolla