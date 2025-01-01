$26,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Toyota Corolla
LE
2023 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFB4MDE3PP036551
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 37,900 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Toyota Corolla LE with the 2.0L 4 cylinder engine, front wheel drive, cloth interior, heating front seats, android auto/apple carplay, reverse camera, cruise control, and so much more.
Documentation Fee: $195
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales
2017 Ford Focus SE 83,600 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 3500 Limited 95,500 KM $73,990 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Acadia SLT 158,200 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
Call Dealer
604-532-XXXX(click to show)
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
604-532-8828
2023 Toyota Corolla