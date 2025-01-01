Menu
<p>2023 Toyota Corolla LE with the 2.0L 4 cylinder engine, front wheel drive, cloth interior, heating front seats, android auto/apple carplay, reverse camera, cruise control, and so much more.</p><p> </p><p>Documentation Fee: $195</p>

2023 Toyota Corolla

37,900 KM

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla

LE

12919106

2023 Toyota Corolla

LE

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFB4MDE3PP036551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Toyota Corolla LE with the 2.0L 4 cylinder engine, front wheel drive, cloth interior, heating front seats, android auto/apple carplay, reverse camera, cruise control, and so much more.

 

Documentation Fee: $195

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2023 Toyota Corolla