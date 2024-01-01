$57,700+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Sienna
LE
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$57,700
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,600KM
VIN 5TDGSKFC3PS087986
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 36,600 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Toyota Sienna LE with the 2.5L 4 cylinder hybrid engine, automatic, power sliding doors, 8 passenger capacity, heating front passenger and driver seats, apple carplay/android auto, reverse camera and many more features with only 36,600km's!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
2023 Toyota Sienna