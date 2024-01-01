Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2023 Toyota Sienna LE with the 2.5L 4 cylinder hybrid engine, automatic, power sliding doors, 8 passenger capacity, heating front passenger and driver seats, apple carplay/android auto, reverse camera and many more features with only 36,600kms!</p>

2023 Toyota Sienna

36,600 KM

Details Description Features

$57,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Sienna

LE

Watch This Vehicle
11967357

2023 Toyota Sienna

LE

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

  1. 1732835823
  2. 1732835833
  3. 1732835841
  4. 1732835849
  5. 1732835855
  6. 1732835861
  7. 1732835872
  8. 1732835886
  9. 1732835897
  10. 1732835905
  11. 1732835916
  12. 1732835927
  13. 1732835935
  14. 1732835944
  15. 1732835951
  16. 1732835958
Contact Seller
Sale

$57,700

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
36,600KM
VIN 5TDGSKFC3PS087986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 36,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Toyota Sienna LE with the 2.5L 4 cylinder hybrid engine, automatic, power sliding doors, 8 passenger capacity, heating front passenger and driver seats, apple carplay/android auto, reverse camera and many more features with only 36,600km's!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Used 2015 Acura TLX Sh-Awd V6 Tech for sale in Langley, BC
2015 Acura TLX Sh-Awd V6 Tech 129,600 KM $18,880 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Carnival LX for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Kia Carnival LX 30,700 KM $37,770 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-450 Lariat for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Ford F-450 Lariat 84,200 KM $99,990 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$57,700

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Sienna