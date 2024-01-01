$55,555+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Toyota Tacoma
trd 4x4
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
$55,555
+ taxes & licensing
Excellent Condition
VIN 3TYCZ5AN0PT151748
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD 4X4, V6 3.5L Automatic, Power Group Options, Cloth Interior, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Dual Climate Control, Rear Power Sliding Window, Bluetooth
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales
2023 Toyota Tacoma