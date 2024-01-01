Menu
<p>2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD 4X4, V6 3.5L Automatic, Power Group Options, Cloth Interior, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Dual Climate Control, Rear Power Sliding Window, Bluetooth</p>

2023 Toyota Tacoma

$55,555

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tacoma

trd 4x4

2023 Toyota Tacoma

trd 4x4

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$55,555

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3TYCZ5AN0PT151748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD 4X4, V6 3.5L Automatic, Power Group Options, Cloth Interior, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Dual Climate Control, Rear Power Sliding Window, Bluetooth

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$55,555

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2023 Toyota Tacoma