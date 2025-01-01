$45,988+ taxes & licensing
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$45,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P215367
- Mileage 1,711 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 ACURA INTEGRA ELITE A-SPEC
Stock Number: P215367
LED Headlights, Alloys, 5 Passenger Seating, Keyless Go, Push Start, Panoramic Glass Roof , Heads-Up Display, Digital Driver Display, Backup Camera, Wireless Phone Charger, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Els studio 3d Speakers, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Paddle Shifters, Bluetooth.
Available warranty options
Call or Text: 604-533-4499
Apply Online: kingofcarsbc.com
Dealer #31301
Plus an administration fee of $895, finance fee of $995 and Applicable Taxes
All finance options are subject to OAC (On Approved Credit)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
