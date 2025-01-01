Menu
2024 ACURA INTEGRA ELITE A-SPEC Stock Number: P215367 LED Headlights, Alloys, 5 Passenger Seating, Keyless Go, Push Start, Panoramic Glass Roof , Heads-Up Display, Digital Driver Display, Backup Camera, Wireless Phone Charger, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Els studio 3d Speakers, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Paddle Shifters, Bluetooth. Available warranty options Call or Text: 604-533-4499 Apply Online: kingofcarsbc.com Dealer #31301 Plus an administration fee of $895, finance fee of $995 and Applicable Taxes All finance options are subject to OAC (On Approved Credit)

1,711 KM

Details Description

$45,988

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

Used
1,711KM
VIN 19UDE4H61RA800589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P215367
  • Mileage 1,711 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 ACURA INTEGRA ELITE A-SPEC
Stock Number: P215367

LED Headlights, Alloys, 5 Passenger Seating, Keyless Go, Push Start, Panoramic Glass Roof , Heads-Up Display, Digital Driver Display, Backup Camera, Wireless Phone Charger, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Els studio 3d Speakers, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Paddle Shifters, Bluetooth.

Available warranty options

Call or Text: 604-533-4499

Apply Online: kingofcarsbc.com

Dealer #31301
Plus an administration fee of $895, finance fee of $995 and Applicable Taxes

All finance options are subject to OAC (On Approved Credit)

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

