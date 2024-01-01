$109,900+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford F-450
Lariat
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$109,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
17,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1fd0w4ht1rec11588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,200 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Ford F-450 Crew cab Lariat Flat deck, Diesel, goose neck and bumper pull towing, ample storage, Leather seats with heating/cooling options, back up camera, apple car play and many more accessories
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
2024 Ford F-450