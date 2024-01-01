Menu
<p>2024 Ford F-450 Crew cab Lariat Flat deck, Diesel, goose neck and bumper pull towing, ample storage, Leather seats with heating/cooling options, back up camera, apple car play and many more accessories</p>

2024 Ford F-450

17,200 KM

$109,900

+ tax & licensing
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$109,900

+ taxes & licensing

17,200KM
VIN 1fd0w4ht1rec11588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Ford F-450 Crew cab Lariat Flat deck, Diesel, goose neck and bumper pull towing, ample storage, Leather seats with heating/cooling options, back up camera, apple car play and many more accessories

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

