Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2024 GMC Sierra 3500 Denali With The 6.6L Duramax Diesel Engine, 4x4, Leather Seats with Heating and Cooling options, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Multipro Tailgate and Many More Features.</p>

2024 GMC Sierra 3500

21,800 KM

Details Description Features

$99,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 GMC Sierra 3500

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2024 GMC Sierra 3500

Denali

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

  1. 1730570935
  2. 1730570944
  3. 1730570953
  4. 1730570960
  5. 1730570968
  6. 1730570978
  7. 1730570987
  8. 1730570996
  9. 1730571004
  10. 1730571013
  11. 1730571020
  12. 1730571028
  13. 1730571035
  14. 1730571044
  15. 1730571050
  16. 1730571057
  17. 1730571065
Contact Seller
Sale

$99,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1gt49wey8rf208615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T2853
  • Mileage 21,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 GMC Sierra 3500 Denali With The 6.6L Duramax Diesel Engine, 4x4, Leather Seats with Heating and Cooling options, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Multipro Tailgate and Many More Features.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 41,000 KM $65,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford E450 for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Ford E450 52,000 KM $51,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford F-450 Lariat for sale in Langley, BC
2024 Ford F-450 Lariat 17,200 KM $105,500 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$99,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2024 GMC Sierra 3500