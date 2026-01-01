$79,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Yukon XL
4WD SLT Lux Pkg Duramax, 22" Chrome Rims, Sunroof
2024 GMC Yukon XL
4WD SLT Lux Pkg Duramax, 22" Chrome Rims, Sunroof
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
$79,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
- Interior Colour Dark Walnut / Slate
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 81,374 KM
Vehicle Description
The Ultimate Executive Command: 2024 GMC Yukon XL SLT 4WD DuramaxExperience the perfect convergence of bold road presence, long-range efficiency, and bespoke luxury. This meticulously optioned, extended-wheelbase SUV offers first-class travel for discerning drivers. Unmistakable Presence & Styling
- Paint: Brilliant White Frost Tricoat premium metallic exterior finish.
- Stance: Striking, high-polish 22" Chrome Wheels adding undeniable curbside prestige.
- Cabin: Rich, multi-tone Dark Walnut and Slate leather-appointed interior sanctuary.
- Engine: Renowned Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel combining massive low-end torque with superb highway efficiency.
- Drivetrain: Confident 4WD system engineered to conquer changing seasonal conditions flawlessly.
- Chassis: High-capacity 3,493 KG (7,700 LB) GVWR platform built for optimal stability.
- Skyline View: Dual-pane power panoramic sunroof featuring a one-touch power sunshade.
- VIP Seating: Second-row power-release individual bucket seats for effortless third-row access.
- Climate Comfort: Heated steering wheel paired with heated outboard second-row seating.
- Personalization: Power tilt/telescopic steering column with two-driver position memory recall.
- Cargo Versatility: Power-folding 60/40 split-bench third-row seats for immediate utility.
- Spatial Awareness: HD Surround Vision giving a comprehensive 360-degree overhead camera view.
- Cruising Ease: Adaptive Cruise Control coupled with Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking.
- Proactive Safety: Rear Pedestrian Alert and driver-side auto-dimming power-fold mirrors.
Next-Generation Connectivity & Audio
- Infotainment: 10.2" diagonal colour touchscreen with Google built-in.
- Navigation: Native Google Maps navigation capability instantly accessible.
- Integration: Wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto capability.
- Sound: Premium Bose multi-speaker system for studio-quality audio.
- Power: Convenient wireless phone charging pad and multiple USB ports.
- Display: Customizable 12" diagonal driver information digital cluster.
- Convenience: Remote vehicle start and extended-range keyless entry.
- GMC Pro Safety Plus: Includes Lane Change, Blind Zone, and Cross Traffic alerts.
- Collision Shield: Forward Collision Alert with Front Pedestrian Braking.
- Lane Discipline: Lane Keep Assist paired with Lane Departure Warning.
- Camera System: HD Surround Vision giving a 360-degree overhead view.
- Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Enhanced Automatic Braking.
- Parking Aids: Front and rear park assist plus Rear Pedestrian Alert.
- Awareness: Safety Alert Seat, Teen Driver mode, and Rear Seat Reminder.
Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees
All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
VSA : 31259
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