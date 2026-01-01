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<div><div>The Ultimate Executive Command: 2024 GMC Yukon XL SLT 4WD Duramax</div><div>Experience the perfect convergence of bold road presence, long-range efficiency, and bespoke luxury. This meticulously optioned, extended-wheelbase SUV offers first-class travel for discerning drivers.</div><p> </p><div>The Ultimate Executive Command: 2024 GMC Yukon XL SLT 4WD Duramax</div><div>Experience the perfect convergence of bold road presence, long-range efficiency, and bespoke luxury. This meticulously optioned, extended-wheelbase SUV offers first-class travel for discerning drivers.</div><div> </div>Unmistakable Presence & Styling<p> </p><ul><li><strong>Paint:</strong> Brilliant White Frost Tricoat premium metallic exterior finish.</li><li><strong>Stance:</strong> Striking, high-polish <strong>22 Chrome Wheels</strong> adding undeniable curbside prestige.</li><li><strong>Cabin:</strong> Rich, multi-tone Dark Walnut and Slate leather-appointed interior sanctuary.</li></ul><div> </div><div>Elite Performance & Capability</div><ul><li><strong>Engine:</strong> Renowned Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel combining massive low-end torque with superb highway efficiency.</li><li><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> Confident 4WD system engineered to conquer changing seasonal conditions flawlessly.</li><li><strong>Chassis:</strong> High-capacity 3,493 KG (7,700 LB) GVWR platform built for optimal stability.</li></ul><div> </div><div>SLT Luxury Package & Elite Comfort</div><ul><li><strong>Skyline View:</strong> Dual-pane power panoramic sunroof featuring a one-touch power sunshade.</li><li><strong>VIP Seating:</strong> Second-row power-release individual bucket seats for effortless third-row access.</li><li><strong>Climate Comfort:</strong> Heated steering wheel paired with heated outboard second-row seating.</li><li><strong>Personalization:</strong> Power tilt/telescopic steering column with two-driver position memory recall.</li><li><strong>Cargo Versatility:</strong> Power-folding 60/40 split-bench third-row seats for immediate utility.</li></ul><div> </div><div>Intelligent Driver-Assist Technology</div><ul><li><strong>Spatial Awareness:</strong> HD Surround Vision giving a comprehensive 360-degree overhead camera view.</li><li><strong>Cruising Ease:</strong> Adaptive Cruise Control coupled with Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking.</li><li><strong>Proactive Safety:</strong> Rear Pedestrian Alert and driver-side auto-dimming power-fold mirrors.</li></ul><p> </p><div>Next-Generation Connectivity & Audio</div><ul><li><strong>Infotainment:</strong> 10.2 diagonal colour touchscreen with Google built-in.</li><li><strong>Navigation:</strong> Native Google Maps navigation capability instantly accessible.</li><li><strong>Integration:</strong> Wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto capability.</li><li><strong>Sound:</strong> Premium Bose multi-speaker system for studio-quality audio.</li><li><strong>Power:</strong> Convenient wireless phone charging pad and multiple USB ports.</li><li><strong>Display:</strong> Customizable 12 diagonal driver information digital cluster.</li><li><strong>Convenience:</strong> Remote vehicle start and extended-range keyless entry.</li></ul><div> </div><div>Comprehensive Safety & Driver Assistance</div><ul><li><strong>GMC Pro Safety Plus:</strong> Includes Lane Change, Blind Zone, and Cross Traffic alerts.</li><li><strong>Collision Shield:</strong> Forward Collision Alert with Front Pedestrian Braking.</li><li><strong>Lane Discipline:</strong> Lane Keep Assist paired with Lane Departure Warning.</li><li><strong>Camera System:</strong> HD Surround Vision giving a 360-degree overhead view.</li><li><strong>Cruise Control:</strong> Adaptive Cruise Control with Enhanced Automatic Braking.</li><li><strong>Parking Aids:</strong> Front and rear park assist plus Rear Pedestrian Alert.</li><li><strong>Awareness:</strong> Safety Alert Seat, Teen Driver mode, and Rear Seat Reminder.</li></ul><br><p> </p></div><p>Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes</p><p> </p><p>Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.</p><p> </p><p>For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/</p><p> </p><p>Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227</p><p>19987 Fraser Highway</p><p>Langley BC</p><p>V3A 4E2</p><p> </p><p>VSA : 31259</p>

2024 GMC Yukon XL

81,374 KM

Details Description Features

$79,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 GMC Yukon XL

4WD SLT Lux Pkg Duramax, 22" Chrome Rims, Sunroof

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14095495

2024 GMC Yukon XL

4WD SLT Lux Pkg Duramax, 22" Chrome Rims, Sunroof

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
81,374KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKS2GKT9RR370878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Dark Walnut / Slate
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 81,374 KM

Vehicle Description

The Ultimate Executive Command: 2024 GMC Yukon XL SLT 4WD DuramaxExperience the perfect convergence of bold road presence, long-range efficiency, and bespoke luxury. This meticulously optioned, extended-wheelbase SUV offers first-class travel for discerning drivers.

 

The Ultimate Executive Command: 2024 GMC Yukon XL SLT 4WD DuramaxExperience the perfect convergence of bold road presence, long-range efficiency, and bespoke luxury. This meticulously optioned, extended-wheelbase SUV offers first-class travel for discerning drivers. Unmistakable Presence & Styling

 

  • Paint: Brilliant White Frost Tricoat premium metallic exterior finish.
  • Stance: Striking, high-polish 22" Chrome Wheels adding undeniable curbside prestige.
  • Cabin: Rich, multi-tone Dark Walnut and Slate leather-appointed interior sanctuary.
 Elite Performance & Capability
  • Engine: Renowned Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel combining massive low-end torque with superb highway efficiency.
  • Drivetrain: Confident 4WD system engineered to conquer changing seasonal conditions flawlessly.
  • Chassis: High-capacity 3,493 KG (7,700 LB) GVWR platform built for optimal stability.
 SLT Luxury Package & Elite Comfort
  • Skyline View: Dual-pane power panoramic sunroof featuring a one-touch power sunshade.
  • VIP Seating: Second-row power-release individual bucket seats for effortless third-row access.
  • Climate Comfort: Heated steering wheel paired with heated outboard second-row seating.
  • Personalization: Power tilt/telescopic steering column with two-driver position memory recall.
  • Cargo Versatility: Power-folding 60/40 split-bench third-row seats for immediate utility.
 Intelligent Driver-Assist Technology
  • Spatial Awareness: HD Surround Vision giving a comprehensive 360-degree overhead camera view.
  • Cruising Ease: Adaptive Cruise Control coupled with Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking.
  • Proactive Safety: Rear Pedestrian Alert and driver-side auto-dimming power-fold mirrors.

 

Next-Generation Connectivity & Audio
  • Infotainment: 10.2" diagonal colour touchscreen with Google built-in.
  • Navigation: Native Google Maps navigation capability instantly accessible.
  • Integration: Wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto capability.
  • Sound: Premium Bose multi-speaker system for studio-quality audio.
  • Power: Convenient wireless phone charging pad and multiple USB ports.
  • Display: Customizable 12" diagonal driver information digital cluster.
  • Convenience: Remote vehicle start and extended-range keyless entry.
 Comprehensive Safety & Driver Assistance
  • GMC Pro Safety Plus: Includes Lane Change, Blind Zone, and Cross Traffic alerts.
  • Collision Shield: Forward Collision Alert with Front Pedestrian Braking.
  • Lane Discipline: Lane Keep Assist paired with Lane Departure Warning.
  • Camera System: HD Surround Vision giving a 360-degree overhead view.
  • Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Enhanced Automatic Braking.
  • Parking Aids: Front and rear park assist plus Rear Pedestrian Alert.
  • Awareness: Safety Alert Seat, Teen Driver mode, and Rear Seat Reminder.

 

Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees

 

 

All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes

 

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

 

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

 

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

 

VSA : 31259

Vehicle Features

Packages

4SA
A50
ATN
C3F
C3U
G1W
GU5
HVE
IOK
KA6
LM2
MHS
NZM
UV2
WPL

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Suspension

Air Suspension

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

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604-510-7227

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$79,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2024 GMC Yukon XL