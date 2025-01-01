Menu
2024 Hyundai Elantra

30,652 KM

$31,966

+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai Elantra

12477160

2024 Hyundai Elantra

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$31,966

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,652KM
VIN KMHLM4DGXRU702344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,652 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

2024 Hyundai Elantra