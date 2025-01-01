$31,966+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Hyundai Elantra
2024 Hyundai Elantra
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$31,966
+ taxes & licensing
Used
30,652KM
VIN KMHLM4DGXRU702344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 30,652 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
2021 Tesla Model 3 43,957 KM $33,966 + tax & lic
2015 Audi A8 33,634 KM $28,966 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Mustang 73,606 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Call Dealer
604-591-XXXX(click to show)
$31,966
+ taxes & licensing
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
604-591-8881
2024 Hyundai Elantra