2024 Hyundai Sonata

19,860 KM

Details

$38,988

+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai Sonata

12547895

2024 Hyundai Sonata

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$38,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,860KM
VIN KMHL54JC1RA385635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P215298
  • Mileage 19,860 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$38,988

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2024 Hyundai Sonata