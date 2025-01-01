Menu
2024 Jeep Compass

5,760 KM

$35,985

+ tax & licensing
12407493

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

Used
5,760KM
VIN 3C4NJDFN9RT171116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P215281
  • Mileage 5,760 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

604-591-XXXX

604-591-8881

2024 Jeep Compass