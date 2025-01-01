$35,985+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Jeep Compass
2024 Jeep Compass
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$35,985
+ taxes & licensing
Used
5,760KM
VIN 3C4NJDFN9RT171116
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P215281
- Mileage 5,760 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
2025 Tesla Model Y 4,191 KM $59,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Sentra 35,141 KM $16,996 + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model 3 35,235 KM $33,996 + tax & lic
Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Call Dealer
604-591-XXXX(click to show)
$35,985
+ taxes & licensing
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
604-591-8881
2024 Jeep Compass