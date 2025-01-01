Menu
2024 NISSAN SENTRA SR Stock Number: P215297 LED Headlights, Spoiler, Alloys, 5 Passenger Seating, Push Start,Panoramic Glass Roof, 360-Degree Camera, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bose Speakers, Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth. Available warranty options Call or Text: 604-533-4499 Apply Online: kingofcarsbc.com Dealer #31301 Plus an administration fee of $895, finance fee of $995 and Applicable Taxes All finance options are subject to OAC (On Approved Credit)

2024 Nissan Sentra

7,429 KM

Details Description

$29,988

+ tax & licensing
2024 Nissan Sentra

12547892

2024 Nissan Sentra

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
7,429KM
VIN 3N1AB8DV3RY337514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 7,429 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

2024 Nissan Sentra