<p>2024 Ram Promaster Highroof 3500 SLT with the 3.6L v6 engine, 159 wheel base, automatic, front wheel drive, reverse camera, apple carplay, am/fm/bluetooth, power heating mirrors, cruise control and many more features!</p>

2024 RAM Cargo Van

2,400 KM

Details Description Features

$59,990

+ tax & licensing
SLT

12120849

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

Used
2,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6MRVJG3RE138787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 2,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Ram Promaster Highroof 3500 SLT with the 3.6L v6 engine, 159" wheel base, automatic, front wheel drive, reverse camera, apple carplay, am/fm/bluetooth, power heating mirrors, cruise control and many more features!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

