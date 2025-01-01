$59,990+ tax & licensing
2024 RAM Cargo Van
SLT
2024 RAM Cargo Van
SLT
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$59,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
2,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6MRVJG3RE138787
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 2,400 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Ram Promaster Highroof 3500 SLT with the 3.6L v6 engine, 159" wheel base, automatic, front wheel drive, reverse camera, apple carplay, am/fm/bluetooth, power heating mirrors, cruise control and many more features!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
