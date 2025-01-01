Menu
<p>2024 Ram Promaster Highroof 3500 Tradesman with the 3.6L v6 engine, 159 wheel base, automatic, front wheel drive, reverse camera, apple carplay, am/fm/bluetooth, cruise control and many more features!</p>

2024 RAM Cargo Van

3,200 KM

Details

$58,500

+ tax & licensing
2024 RAM Cargo Van

3500 High Roof 159" WB w/Pass Seat

12120861

2024 RAM Cargo Van

3500 High Roof 159" WB w/Pass Seat

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$58,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6MRVHGXRE138792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 3,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Ram Promaster Highroof 3500 Tradesman with the 3.6L v6 engine, 159" wheel base, automatic, front wheel drive, reverse camera, apple carplay, am/fm/bluetooth, cruise control and many more features!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

$58,500

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2024 RAM Cargo Van