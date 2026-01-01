Menu
Account
Sign In
<table border=0 width=100% cellspacing=1 cellpadding=0><tbody><tr><td>For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214</td></tr><tr><td height=10> </td></tr></tbody></table>

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

25,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,850

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

Touring AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13479358

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

Touring AWD

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

  1. 1768550904677
  2. 1768550905259
  3. 1768550905695
  4. 1768550906158
  5. 1768550906581
  6. 1768550907057
  7. 1768550907473
  8. 1768550907906
  9. 1768550908328
  10. 1768550908768
  11. 1768550909159
  12. 1768550909576
  13. 1768550909979
  14. 1768550910424
  15. 1768550910848
  16. 1768550911362
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GUADC7R8250610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Auto Sales

Used 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Touring AWD W/Eyesight pkg for sale in Langley, BC
2024 Subaru Crosstrek Touring AWD W/Eyesight pkg 9,000 KM $26,850 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 31,000 KM $26,850 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Outdoor W/Eyesight Pkg for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Subaru Crosstrek Outdoor W/Eyesight Pkg 66,000 KM $22,850 + tax & lic

Email Fraser Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

Call Dealer

1-778-385-XXXX

(click to show)

1-778-385-0572

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2024 Subaru Crosstrek