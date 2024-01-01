$22,850+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Subaru Impreza
Convenience AWD
2024 Subaru Impreza
Convenience AWD
Location
Fraser Auto Sales
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
1-778-385-0572
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$22,850
+ taxes & licensing
Used
7,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1GUABC1R8271783
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R1783
- Mileage 7,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Fraser Auto Sales
Fraser Auto Sales
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
Call Dealer
1-778-385-XXXX(click to show)
2024 Subaru Impreza