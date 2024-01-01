Menu
<p>For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214</p><p>Calling all adventure-seekers and city slickers alike! Fraser Auto Sales has a pristine 2024 Subaru Impreza Convenience AWD just waiting to take you on your next journey. This stylish wagon is ready to tackle anything you throw at it, whether its navigating snowy roads or cruising down the highway. With its sleek white exterior and comfortable black interior, this Impreza is both practical and eye-catching.</p><p>Under the hood, youll find a peppy 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, making for effortless acceleration and fuel efficiency. This Impreza has only 7,000km on the odometer, meaning youll be enjoying its reliable performance and spacious cabin for years to come.</p><p><strong>Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Impreza:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Embrace the Canadian winters with confidence, knowing you have the grip and traction you need to navigate any road conditions.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Never worry about frost or fog obscuring your view again with these convenient heated mirrors.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Effortlessly access your Impreza with the keyless entry system. No more fumbling for keys in your pocket!</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Roll down your windows with just the touch of a button, letting in the fresh air and creating a comfortable driving experience.</li><li><strong>Rear Window Defrost:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable on cold days with the rear window defroster, ensuring a clear view out the back.</li></ul><p>Dont miss your chance to own this stunning 2024 Subaru Impreza Convenience AWD. Come visit us at Fraser Auto Sales today!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2024 Subaru Impreza

7,000 KM

$22,850

+ tax & licensing
Convenience AWD

Convenience AWD

2024 Subaru Impreza

Convenience AWD

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

1-778-385-0572

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$22,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
7,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1GUABC1R8271783

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R1783
  • Mileage 7,000 KM

Calling all adventure-seekers and city slickers alike! Fraser Auto Sales has a pristine 2024 Subaru Impreza Convenience AWD just waiting to take you on your next journey. This stylish wagon is ready to tackle anything you throw at it, whether it's navigating snowy roads or cruising down the highway. With its sleek white exterior and comfortable black interior, this Impreza is both practical and eye-catching.

Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, making for effortless acceleration and fuel efficiency. This Impreza has only 7,000km on the odometer, meaning you'll be enjoying its reliable performance and spacious cabin for years to come.

Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Impreza:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Embrace the Canadian winters with confidence, knowing you have the grip and traction you need to navigate any road conditions.
  • Heated Mirrors: Never worry about frost or fog obscuring your view again with these convenient heated mirrors.
  • Keyless Entry: Effortlessly access your Impreza with the keyless entry system. No more fumbling for keys in your pocket!
  • Power Windows: Roll down your windows with just the touch of a button, letting in the fresh air and creating a comfortable driving experience.
  • Rear Window Defrost: Stay safe and comfortable on cold days with the rear window defroster, ensuring a clear view out the back.

Don't miss your chance to own this stunning 2024 Subaru Impreza Convenience AWD. Come visit us at Fraser Auto Sales today!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

