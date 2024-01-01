$22,850+ tax & licensing
2024 Subaru Impreza
Convenience AWD
Location
Fraser Auto Sales
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
1-778-385-0572
Certified
$22,850
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R1783
- Mileage 7,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214
Calling all adventure-seekers and city slickers alike! Fraser Auto Sales has a pristine 2024 Subaru Impreza Convenience AWD just waiting to take you on your next journey. This stylish wagon is ready to tackle anything you throw at it, whether it's navigating snowy roads or cruising down the highway. With its sleek white exterior and comfortable black interior, this Impreza is both practical and eye-catching.
Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, making for effortless acceleration and fuel efficiency. This Impreza has only 7,000km on the odometer, meaning you'll be enjoying its reliable performance and spacious cabin for years to come.
Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Impreza:
- All-Wheel Drive: Embrace the Canadian winters with confidence, knowing you have the grip and traction you need to navigate any road conditions.
- Heated Mirrors: Never worry about frost or fog obscuring your view again with these convenient heated mirrors.
- Keyless Entry: Effortlessly access your Impreza with the keyless entry system. No more fumbling for keys in your pocket!
- Power Windows: Roll down your windows with just the touch of a button, letting in the fresh air and creating a comfortable driving experience.
- Rear Window Defrost: Stay safe and comfortable on cold days with the rear window defroster, ensuring a clear view out the back.
Don't miss your chance to own this stunning 2024 Subaru Impreza Convenience AWD. Come visit us at Fraser Auto Sales today!
