2024 Toyota RAV4

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><!-- [if gte mso 9]><xml><br /><br /> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings><br /><br /> <o:AllowPNG/><br /><br /> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings><br /><br /> </xml><![endif]--><!-- [if gte mso 9]><xml><br /><br /> <w:WordDocument><br /><br /> <w:View>Normal</w:View><br /><br /> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom><br /><br /> <w:TrackMoves/><br /><br /> <w:TrackFormatting/><br /><br /> <w:PunctuationKerning/><br /><br /> <w:ValidateAgainstSchemas/><br /><br /> <w:SaveIfXMLInvalid>false</w:SaveIfXMLInvalid><br /><br /> <w:IgnoreMixedContent>false</w:IgnoreMixedContent><br /><br /> <w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText>false</w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText><br /><br /> <w:DoNotPromoteQF/><br /><br /> <w:LidThemeOther>EN-US</w:LidThemeOther><br /><br /> <w:LidThemeAsian>X-NONE</w:LidThemeAsian><br /><br /> <w:LidThemeComplexScript>X-NONE</w:LidThemeComplexScript><br /><br /> <w:Compatibility><br /><br /> <w:BreakWrappedTables/><br /><br /> <w:SnapToGridInCell/><br /><br /> <w:WrapTextWithPunct/><br /><br /> <w:UseAsianBreakRules/><br /><br /> <w:DontGrowAutofit/><br /><br /> <w:SplitPgBreakAndParaMark/><br /><br /> <w:EnableOpenTypeKerning/><br /><br /> <w:DontFlipMirrorIndents/><br /><br /> <w:OverrideTableStyleHps/><br /><br /> </w:Compatibility><br /><br /> <m:mathPr><br /><br /> <m:mathFont m:val=Cambria Math/><br /><br /> <m:brkBin m:val=before/><br /><br /> <m:brkBinSub m:val=--/><br /><br /> <m:smallFrac m:val=off/><br /><br /> <m:dispDef/><br /><br /> <m:lMargin m:val=0/><br /><br /> <m:rMargin m:val=0/><br /><br /> <m:defJc m:val=centerGroup/><br /><br /> <m:wrapIndent m:val=1440/><br /><br /> <m:intLim m:val=subSup/><br /><br /> <m:naryLim m:val=undOvr/><br /><br /> </m:mathPr></w:WordDocument><br /><br /> </xml><![endif]--><!-- [if gte mso 9]><xml><br /><br /> <w:LatentStyles DefLockedState=false DefUnhideWhenUsed=false<br /><br /> DefSemiHidden=false DefQFormat=false DefPriority=99<br /><br /> LatentStyleCount=376><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=0 QFormat=true Name=Normal/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 QFormat=true Name=heading 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 7/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 8/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 9/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=index 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=index 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=index 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=index 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=index 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=index 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=index 7/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=index 8/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=index 9/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 7/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 8/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 9/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Normal Indent/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=footnote text/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=annotation text/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=header/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=footer/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=index heading/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=35 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=caption/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=table of figures/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=envelope address/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=envelope return/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=footnote reference/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=annotation reference/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=line number/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=page number/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=endnote reference/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=endnote text/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=table of authorities/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=macro/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=toa heading/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Bullet/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Number/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Bullet 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Bullet 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Bullet 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Bullet 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Number 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Number 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Number 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Number 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=10 QFormat=true Name=Title/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Closing/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Signature/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=1 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Default Paragraph Font/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Body Text/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Body Text Indent/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Continue/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Continue 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Continue 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Continue 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=List Continue 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Message Header/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=11 QFormat=true Name=Subtitle/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Salutation/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Date/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Body Text First Indent/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Body Text First Indent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Note Heading/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Body Text 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Body Text 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Body Text Indent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Body Text Indent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Block Text/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Hyperlink/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=FollowedHyperlink/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=22 QFormat=true Name=Strong/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=20 QFormat=true Name=Emphasis/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Document Map/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Plain Text/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=E-mail Signature/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=HTML Top of Form/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=HTML Bottom of Form/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Normal (Web)/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=HTML Acronym/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=HTML Address/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=HTML Cite/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=HTML Code/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=HTML Definition/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=HTML Keyboard/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=HTML Preformatted/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=HTML Sample/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=HTML Typewriter/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=HTML Variable/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Normal Table/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=annotation subject/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=No List/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Outline List 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Outline List 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Outline List 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Simple 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Simple 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Simple 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Classic 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Classic 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Classic 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Classic 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Colorful 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Colorful 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Colorful 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Columns 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Columns 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Columns 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Columns 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Columns 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Grid 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Grid 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Grid 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Grid 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Grid 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Grid 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Grid 7/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Grid 8/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table List 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table List 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table List 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table List 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table List 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table List 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table List 7/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table List 8/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table 3D effects 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table 3D effects 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table 3D effects 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Contemporary/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Elegant/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Professional/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Subtle 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Subtle 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Web 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Web 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Web 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Balloon Text/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 Name=Table Grid/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Table Theme/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true Name=Placeholder Text/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=1 QFormat=true Name=No Spacing/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=60 Name=Light Shading/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=61 Name=Light List/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=62 Name=Light Grid/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=63 Name=Medium Shading 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=64 Name=Medium Shading 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=65 Name=Medium List 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=66 Name=Medium List 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=67 Name=Medium Grid 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=68 Name=Medium Grid 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=69 Name=Medium Grid 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=70 Name=Dark List/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=71 Name=Colorful Shading/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=72 Name=Colorful List/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=73 Name=Colorful Grid/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=60 Name=Light Shading Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=61 Name=Light List Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=62 Name=Light Grid Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=63 Name=Medium Shading 1 Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=64 Name=Medium Shading 2 Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=65 Name=Medium List 1 Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true Name=Revision/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=34 QFormat=true<br /><br /> Name=List Paragraph/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=29 QFormat=true Name=Quote/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=30 QFormat=true<br /><br /> Name=Intense Quote/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=66 Name=Medium List 2 Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=67 Name=Medium Grid 1 Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=68 Name=Medium Grid 2 Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=69 Name=Medium Grid 3 Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=70 Name=Dark List Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=71 Name=Colorful Shading Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=72 Name=Colorful List Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=73 Name=Colorful Grid Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=60 Name=Light Shading Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=61 Name=Light List Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=62 Name=Light Grid Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=63 Name=Medium Shading 1 Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=64 Name=Medium Shading 2 Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=65 Name=Medium List 1 Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=66 Name=Medium List 2 Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=67 Name=Medium Grid 1 Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=68 Name=Medium Grid 2 Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=69 Name=Medium Grid 3 Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=70 Name=Dark List Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=71 Name=Colorful Shading Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=72 Name=Colorful List Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=73 Name=Colorful Grid Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=60 Name=Light Shading Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=61 Name=Light List Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=62 Name=Light Grid Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=63 Name=Medium Shading 1 Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=64 Name=Medium Shading 2 Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=65 Name=Medium List 1 Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=66 Name=Medium List 2 Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=67 Name=Medium Grid 1 Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=68 Name=Medium Grid 2 Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=69 Name=Medium Grid 3 Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=70 Name=Dark List Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=71 Name=Colorful Shading Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=72 Name=Colorful List Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=73 Name=Colorful Grid Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=60 Name=Light Shading Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=61 Name=Light List Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=62 Name=Light Grid Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=63 Name=Medium Shading 1 Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=64 Name=Medium Shading 2 Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=65 Name=Medium List 1 Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=66 Name=Medium List 2 Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=67 Name=Medium Grid 1 Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=68 Name=Medium Grid 2 Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=69 Name=Medium Grid 3 Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=70 Name=Dark List Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=71 Name=Colorful Shading Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=72 Name=Colorful List Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=73 Name=Colorful Grid Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=60 Name=Light Shading Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=61 Name=Light List Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=62 Name=Light Grid Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=63 Name=Medium Shading 1 Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=64 Name=Medium Shading 2 Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=65 Name=Medium List 1 Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=66 Name=Medium List 2 Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=67 Name=Medium Grid 1 Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=68 Name=Medium Grid 2 Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=69 Name=Medium Grid 3 Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=70 Name=Dark List Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=71 Name=Colorful Shading Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=72 Name=Colorful List Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=73 Name=Colorful Grid Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=60 Name=Light Shading Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=61 Name=Light List Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=62 Name=Light Grid Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=63 Name=Medium Shading 1 Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=64 Name=Medium Shading 2 Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=65 Name=Medium List 1 Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=66 Name=Medium List 2 Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=67 Name=Medium Grid 1 Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=68 Name=Medium Grid 2 Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=69 Name=Medium Grid 3 Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=70 Name=Dark List Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=71 Name=Colorful Shading Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=72 Name=Colorful List Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=73 Name=Colorful Grid Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=19 QFormat=true<br /><br /> Name=Subtle Emphasis/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=21 QFormat=true<br /><br /> Name=Intense Emphasis/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=31 QFormat=true<br /><br /> Name=Subtle Reference/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=32 QFormat=true<br /><br /> Name=Intense Reference/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=33 QFormat=true Name=Book Title/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=37 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Bibliography/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /><br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=TOC Heading/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=41 Name=Plain Table 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=42 Name=Plain Table 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=43 Name=Plain Table 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=44 Name=Plain Table 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=45 Name=Plain Table 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=40 Name=Grid Table Light/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46 Name=Grid Table 1 Light/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=Grid Table 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=Grid Table 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=Grid Table 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=Grid Table 5 Dark/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51 Name=Grid Table 6 Colorful/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52 Name=Grid Table 7 Colorful/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 1 Light Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=Grid Table 2 Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=Grid Table 3 Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=Grid Table 4 Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=Grid Table 5 Dark Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 6 Colorful Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 7 Colorful Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 1 Light Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=Grid Table 2 Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=Grid Table 3 Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=Grid Table 4 Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=Grid Table 5 Dark Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 6 Colorful Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 7 Colorful Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 1 Light Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=Grid Table 2 Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=Grid Table 3 Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=Grid Table 4 Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=Grid Table 5 Dark Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 6 Colorful Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 7 Colorful Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 1 Light Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=Grid Table 2 Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=Grid Table 3 Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=Grid Table 4 Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=Grid Table 5 Dark Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 6 Colorful Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 7 Colorful Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 1 Light Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=Grid Table 2 Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=Grid Table 3 Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=Grid Table 4 Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=Grid Table 5 Dark Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 6 Colorful Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 7 Colorful Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 1 Light Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=Grid Table 2 Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=Grid Table 3 Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=Grid Table 4 Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=Grid Table 5 Dark Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 6 Colorful Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /><br /> Name=Grid Table 7 Colorful Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46 Name=List Table 1 Light/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=List Table 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=List Table 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=List Table 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=List Table 5 Dark/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51 Name=List Table 6 Colorful/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52 Name=List Table 7 Colorful/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /><br /> Name=List Table 1 Light Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=List Table 2 Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=List Table 3 Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=List Table 4 Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=List Table 5 Dark Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /><br /> Name=List Table 6 Colorful Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /><br /> Name=List Table 7 Colorful Accent 1/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /><br /> Name=List Table 1 Light Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=List Table 2 Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=List Table 3 Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=List Table 4 Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=List Table 5 Dark Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /><br /> Name=List Table 6 Colorful Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /><br /> Name=List Table 7 Colorful Accent 2/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /><br /> Name=List Table 1 Light Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=List Table 2 Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=List Table 3 Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=List Table 4 Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=List Table 5 Dark Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /><br /> Name=List Table 6 Colorful Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /><br /> Name=List Table 7 Colorful Accent 3/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /><br /> Name=List Table 1 Light Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=List Table 2 Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=List Table 3 Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=List Table 4 Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=List Table 5 Dark Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /><br /> Name=List Table 6 Colorful Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /><br /> Name=List Table 7 Colorful Accent 4/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /><br /> Name=List Table 1 Light Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=List Table 2 Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=List Table 3 Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=List Table 4 Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=List Table 5 Dark Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /><br /> Name=List Table 6 Colorful Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /><br /> Name=List Table 7 Colorful Accent 5/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /><br /> Name=List Table 1 Light Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=List Table 2 Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=List Table 3 Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=List Table 4 Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=List Table 5 Dark Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /><br /> Name=List Table 6 Colorful Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /><br /> Name=List Table 7 Colorful Accent 6/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Mention/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Smart Hyperlink/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Hashtag/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Unresolved Mention/><br /><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /><br /> Name=Smart Link/><br /><br /> </w:LatentStyles><br /><br /> </xml><![endif]--><!-- [if gte mso 10]><br /><br /> <style><br /><br /> /* Style Definitions */<br /><br /> table.MsoNormalTable<br /><br /> {mso-style-name:Table Normal;<br /><br /> mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0;<br /><br /> mso-tstyle-colband-size:0;<br /><br /> mso-style-noshow:yes;<br /><br /> mso-style-priority:99;<br /><br /> mso-style-parent:;<br /><br /> mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt;<br /><br /> mso-para-margin:0in;<br /><br /> mso-pagination:widow-orphan;<br /><br /> font-size:12.0pt;<br /><br /> font-family:Aptos,sans-serif;<br /><br /> mso-ascii-font-family:Aptos;<br /><br /> mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin;<br /><br /> mso-hansi-font-family:Aptos;<br /><br /> mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;<br /><br /> mso-font-kerning:1.0pt;<br /><br /> mso-ligatures:standardcontextual;}<br /><br /> </style><br /><br /> <![endif]--></p><p class=MsoNormal>2024 Toyota Rav 4 XLE with the 2.5L 4 cylinder engine, all wheel drive, cloth interior, heating from seats, sunroof, power trunk, key less entry, remote start, cargo cover, apple android/apple carplay and more.</p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal>Documentation Fee: $395</p><p> </p>

2024 Toyota RAV4

32,100 KM

Details Description Features

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13059371

2024 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

  1. 1760052740460
  2. 1760052740977
  3. 1760052741416
  4. 1760052741867
  5. 1760052742327
  6. 1760052742780
  7. 1760052743221
  8. 1760052743635
  9. 1760052744060
  10. 1760052744520
  11. 1760052744937
  12. 1760052745346
  13. 1760052745774
  14. 1760052746167
  15. 1760052746621
  16. 1760052747059
  17. 1760052747474
  18. 1760052747909
Contact Seller
Sale

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV4RW472089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Toyota Rav 4 XLE with the 2.5L 4 cylinder engine, all wheel drive, cloth interior, heating from seats, sunroof, power trunk, key less entry, remote start, cargo cover, apple android/apple carplay and more.

 

Documentation Fee: $395

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for sale in Langley, BC
2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 32,100 KM $37,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Carnival LX for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Kia Carnival LX 48,900 KM $38,800 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V8 Supercharged HSE Dynamic for sale in Langley, BC
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V8 Supercharged HSE Dynamic 93,300 KM $55,900 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2024 Toyota RAV4