<p>2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road With The 2.4L 4-cylinder Engine, Automatic, 4X4, 3 Driving Modes Eco, Normal and Sport, Backup Camera, Heated Seats and Cloth Interior.</p>

2024 Toyota Tacoma

4,600 KM

$53,880

+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Offroad

2024 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Offroad

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$53,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
4,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3tylb5jn6rt031430

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T2919
  • Mileage 4,600 KM

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road With The 2.4L 4-cylinder Engine, Automatic, 4X4, 3 Driving Modes Eco, Normal and Sport, Backup Camera, Heated Seats and Cloth Interior.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Heated Seats

Automatic Headlights

Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$53,880

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2024 Toyota Tacoma