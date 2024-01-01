$53,880+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Offroad
2024 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Offroad
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$53,880
+ taxes & licensing
Used
4,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3tylb5jn6rt031430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T2919
- Mileage 4,600 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road With The 2.4L 4-cylinder Engine, Automatic, 4X4, 3 Driving Modes Eco, Normal and Sport, Backup Camera, Heated Seats and Cloth Interior.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
Call Dealer
604-532-XXXX(click to show)
