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<p class=MsoNormal>2025 Chevrolet Suburban with the 6.2L v8 engine, 4x4, leather interior, 7 passenger capacity, power trunk, power folding third row seats, power tuck away running boards, panoramic sunroof, heating front seats, Bose stereo sound system, android auto/apple carplay, reverse camera, heating steering wheel, and so many more features!</p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal>Documentation fee: $395</p>

2025 Chevrolet Suburban

35,200 KM

Details Description Features

$89,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Chevrolet Suburban

RST

Watch This Vehicle
14535129.826393512?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25900

2025 Chevrolet Suburban

RST

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

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Contact Seller
Sale

$89,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
35,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GNS6ERL5SR135823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 35,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2025 Chevrolet Suburban with the 6.2L v8 engine, 4x4, leather interior, 7 passenger capacity, power trunk, power folding third row seats, power tuck away running boards, panoramic sunroof, heating front seats, Bose stereo sound system, android auto/apple carplay, reverse camera, heating steering wheel, and so many more features!

 

Documentation fee: $395

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

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604-532-XXXX

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604-532-8828

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$89,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2025 Chevrolet Suburban