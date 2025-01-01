Menu
<p>2025 Gmc Sierra 1500 Denali with the 3.0L duramax engine, 4x4, leather interior, heating/cooling seats, sunroof, wireless charging, android auto/apple carplay, multi-pro tail gate, denali reserve super cruise package and so much more.</p><p> </p><p>Documentation Fee: $195</p>

2025 GMC Sierra 1500

12,100 KM

$89,500

+ taxes & licensing
Denali

Denali

12956141

2025 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$89,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTUUGE80SZ203238

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 12,100 KM

2025 Gmc Sierra 1500 Denali with the 3.0L duramax engine, 4x4, leather interior, heating/cooling seats, sunroof, wireless charging, android auto/apple carplay, multi-pro tail gate, denali reserve super cruise package and so much more.

 

Documentation Fee: $195

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Balance of Factory Warranty

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

$89,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2025 GMC Sierra 1500