<p>2025 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with the 3.0L Duramax diesel engine, automatic, 4X4, leather interior, heating/cooling front seats, heating steering wheel, multi-pro tailgate, wireless phone charging, bison tonneau cover and many more features.</p><p> </p><p>Documentation Fee: $395</p>

2025 GMC Sierra 1500

29,900 KM

$69,990

+ taxes & licensing
2025 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 157" SLT

13102859

2025 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 157" SLT

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTUUDE86SG182376

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,900 KM

2025 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with the 3.0L Duramax diesel engine, automatic, 4X4, leather interior, heating/cooling front seats, heating steering wheel, multi-pro tailgate, wireless phone charging, bison tonneau cover and many more features.

 

Documentation Fee: $395

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Fog lamps, LED
Mouldings, window surround, Chrome
Grille (Chrome header and chrome grille insert bars with gloss black accents.)

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Balance of Factory Warranty

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

