2025 Honda Civic

36,132 KM

Details

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing
12707112

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

Used
36,132KM
VIN 2HGFE4F80SH007577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P215359
  • Mileage 36,132 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

604-591-XXXX

604-591-8881

2025 Honda Civic