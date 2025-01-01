$43,895+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD *Like New, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Camera*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
$43,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 1,247 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Check Out This Like New 2025 Toyota RAV4 XLE, including a power moonroof and power liftgate, a wireless charging pad, and features found in the Weather Package such as a windshield wiper de-icer and heated steering wheel. More advanced technology options like a surround-view parking camera system, digital rearview mirror, and the Premium Audio System and Much Much More
- 8” Toyota Multimedia with Safety Connect & Service Connect (up to 10-year trial)1, Remote Connect (3-year trial)1, and Drive Connect enabled (paid subscription required)
- 8-way Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support & Heated Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Moonroof, Power Back Door, 17” Alloy Wheels, and Projector LED Low Headlights
- Smart Key with Push Button Start, and Dual Zone Automatic Air Conditioning
- 5 USB Slots and 6-Speaker Audio System
- Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android AutoTM capabilit
- 203 HP, 2.5 Litre, 4 Cylinder Engine and 8-speed Automatic Transmission
- Active Torque All-Wheel Drive
- Multi-Terrain Select
- Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 plus Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
$895 Doc Fee
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987Fraser Highway Langley BC V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
604-510-7227