Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0px 0px 11px; line-height: 107%; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>Come Check Out This Like New 2025 Toyota RAV4 XLE, including a power moonroof and power liftgate, a wireless charging pad, and features found in the Weather Package such as a windshield wiper de-icer and heated steering wheel. More advanced technology options like a surround-view parking camera system, digital rearview mirror, and the Premium Audio System and Much Much More</p><p> </p><ul><li>8” Toyota Multimedia with Safety Connect & Service Connect (up to 10-year trial)<sup>1</sup>, Remote Connect (3-year trial)<sup>1</sup>, and Drive Connect enabled (paid subscription required)</li><li>8-way Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support & Heated Leather Steering Wheel</li><li>Power Moonroof, Power Back Door, 17” Alloy Wheels, and Projector LED Low Headlights</li><li>Smart Key with Push Button Start, and Dual Zone Automatic Air Conditioning</li><li>5 USB Slots and 6-Speaker Audio System</li><li>Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto<sup>TM</sup> capabilit</li><li><ul><li>203 HP, 2.5 Litre, 4 Cylinder Engine and 8-speed Automatic Transmission</li><li>Active Torque All-Wheel Drive</li><li>Multi-Terrain Select</li><li>Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 plus Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert</li></ul></li></ul><p> </p><p>$895 Doc Fee</p><p>For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/</p><p>Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227</p><p>19987Fraser Highway Langley BC V3A 4E2</p><p>Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!</p><p>VSA Dealer # 31259</p>

2025 Toyota RAV4

1,247 KM

Details Description Features

$43,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD *Like New, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Camera*

Watch This Vehicle
12955325

2025 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD *Like New, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Camera*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

  1. 1757516036506
  2. 1757516037033
  3. 1757516037519
  4. 1757516037989
  5. 1757516038472
  6. 1757516038916
  7. 1757516039381
  8. 1757516039781
  9. 1757516040193
  10. 1757516040584
  11. 1757516041002
  12. 1757516041430
  13. 1757516041903
  14. 1757516042343
  15. 1757516042780
  16. 1757516043198
  17. 1757516043637
  18. 1757516044101
  19. 1757516044540
  20. 1757516045014
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1,247KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV3SC491997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 1,247 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Check Out This Like New 2025 Toyota RAV4 XLE, including a power moonroof and power liftgate, a wireless charging pad, and features found in the Weather Package such as a windshield wiper de-icer and heated steering wheel. More advanced technology options like a surround-view parking camera system, digital rearview mirror, and the Premium Audio System and Much Much More

 

  • 8” Toyota Multimedia with Safety Connect & Service Connect (up to 10-year trial)1, Remote Connect (3-year trial)1, and Drive Connect enabled (paid subscription required)
  • 8-way Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support & Heated Leather Steering Wheel
  • Power Moonroof, Power Back Door, 17” Alloy Wheels, and Projector LED Low Headlights
  • Smart Key with Push Button Start, and Dual Zone Automatic Air Conditioning
  • 5 USB Slots and 6-Speaker Audio System
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android AutoTM capabilit
    • 203 HP, 2.5 Litre, 4 Cylinder Engine and 8-speed Automatic Transmission
    • Active Torque All-Wheel Drive
    • Multi-Terrain Select
    • Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 plus Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert

 

$895 Doc Fee

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987Fraser Highway Langley BC V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Packages

0218
AM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autoworld

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab Cargo Box LT No Accidents Max Tow Pkg for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab Cargo Box LT No Accidents Max Tow Pkg 149,441 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4WD Crew Cab Long Box LT Duramax *20
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4WD Crew Cab Long Box LT Duramax *20" Wheels* 96,574 KM $62,995 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Camry XLE CVT AWD Hybrid *Local One Owner No Accidents** for sale in Langley, BC
2025 Toyota Camry XLE CVT AWD Hybrid *Local One Owner No Accidents** 18,957 KM $48,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Autoworld

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Call Dealer

604-510-XXXX

(click to show)

604-510-7227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2025 Toyota RAV4