2005 Ford Focus

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 2 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8672417

8672417 Stock #: UC189854

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control ABS Child Safety Locks Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Exterior Luggage Rack Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.