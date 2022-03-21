Menu
2005 Ford Focus

226,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

604-460-8890

2005 Ford Focus

2005 Ford Focus

2005 Ford Focus

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

226,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8672417
  • Stock #: UC189854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this versatile 2005 Ford Focus . Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, Trip odometer, Solar tinted glass, Smokers pkg, Single note horn.*This Ford Focus Comes Equipped with These Options *Rear window wiper/washer, Rear window defroster, Rear seat heat ducts, Rear outboard manual 3-point seat belts-inc: centre belt, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes, P195/60R15 all-season tires, Overhead console-inc: sunglass/garage door opener storage bin, Mini-spare tire, Luggage rack (w/o crossbars).

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Luggage Rack
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C

Email Maple Ridge Volkswagen

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

