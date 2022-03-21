2005 GMC Jimmy

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8675360

8675360 Stock #: UT114251

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Rear On/Off Road Tires - Front On/Off Road Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features 4.3L MFI V6 (VORTEC) ENGINE (STD)

