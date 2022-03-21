Menu
2005 GMC Jimmy

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

604-460-8890

Location

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8675360
  • Stock #: UT114251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 180,000 Miles! This GMC Jimmy boasts a Gas V6 4.3L/262 engine powering it's polished transmission. 4.3L MFI V6 (VORTEC) ENGINE (STD), Variable ratio pwr steering, Transmission oil cooler.*This GMC Jimmy Comes Equipped with These Options *Trailering harness, Tachometer, Swing-out rear quarter windows, Steel spare wheel, Solar-Ray light-tinted windshield/front door glass, Solar-Ray deep-tinted rear quarter/rear glass, Side guard door beams, Roof rack side rails & cross bars, Rear window defogger, Rear tailgate-inc: electric release, lift glass w/drop gate, cargo lamp.* Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!* Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
4.3L MFI V6 (VORTEC) ENGINE (STD)

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

