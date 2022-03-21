$CALL+ tax & licensing
2006 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Maple Ridge Volkswagen
20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6
- Listing ID: 8672423
- Stock #: UT677867
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Med Slate Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 68,180 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 68,180 Miles! This Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a Gas V6 3.8L/230 engine powering this Automatic transmission. REMOVABLE FRONT SEAT CONSOLE -inc: non-locking underseat storage drawer, REAR SEAT VIDEO SYSTEM, PWR LIFTGATE.* This Dodge Grand Caravan Features the Following Options *29K SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.8L V6 engine, 4-speed auto trans , PWR DUAL SLIDING DOOR GROUP -inc: dual pwr sliding doors, P215/65R16 ALL-SEASON LBL TIRES (STD), MONOTONE PAINT (STD), LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP -inc: 3-zone automatic temp control, air filter, heated front seats, leather-trimmed bucket seats, 8-way pwr driver seat, 6-way pwr passenger seat, pwr liftgate, vehicle information centre, AM/FM STEREO W/CASSETTE/CD PLAYER -inc: (6) speakers, 6-DISC IN-DASH CD/DVD CHANGER, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.8L OHV V6 ENGINE (STD).* Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!* Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.
Vehicle Features
