2006 Dodge Grand Caravan

68,180 KM

Details Description Features

2006 Dodge Grand Caravan

2006 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2006 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

68,180KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8672423
  • Stock #: UT677867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Med Slate Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 68,180 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 68,180 Miles! This Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a Gas V6 3.8L/230 engine powering this Automatic transmission. REMOVABLE FRONT SEAT CONSOLE -inc: non-locking underseat storage drawer, REAR SEAT VIDEO SYSTEM, PWR LIFTGATE.* This Dodge Grand Caravan Features the Following Options *29K SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.8L V6 engine, 4-speed auto trans , PWR DUAL SLIDING DOOR GROUP -inc: dual pwr sliding doors, P215/65R16 ALL-SEASON LBL TIRES (STD), MONOTONE PAINT (STD), LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP -inc: 3-zone automatic temp control, air filter, heated front seats, leather-trimmed bucket seats, 8-way pwr driver seat, 6-way pwr passenger seat, pwr liftgate, vehicle information centre, AM/FM STEREO W/CASSETTE/CD PLAYER -inc: (6) speakers, 6-DISC IN-DASH CD/DVD CHANGER, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.8L OHV V6 ENGINE (STD).* Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!* Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Pwr Liftgate
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
REAR SEAT VIDEO SYSTEM
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Leather-trimmed bucket seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Knee Air Bag
6-disc in-dash CD/DVD changer
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
MONOTONE PAINT (STD)
P215/65R16 ALL-SEASON LBL TIRES (STD)
REMOVABLE FRONT SEAT CONSOLE -inc: non-locking underseat storage drawer
2ND ROW BUCKET & 3RD ROW BENCH SEATS -inc: 2nd row Stow'n Go bucket seats 3rd row Stow'n Go 60/40 split bench seat (STD)
29K SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.8L V6 engine 4-speed auto trans
LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP -inc: 3-zone automatic temp control air filter heated front seats leather-trimmed bucket seats 8-way pwr driver seat 6-way pwr passenger seat pwr liftgate vehicle information centre
AM/FM STEREO W/CASSETTE/CD PLAYER -inc: (6) speakers
PWR DUAL SLIDING DOOR GROUP -inc: dual pwr sliding doors
3.8L OHV V6 ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

