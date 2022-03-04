Menu
2007 BMW X5

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

604-460-8890

Contact Seller
2007 BMW X5

2007 BMW X5

3.0si

2007 BMW X5

3.0si

Location

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8622608
  • Stock #: UT010649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UT010649
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 110,000 Miles! This BMW X5 delivers a Gas I6 3.0L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split, White turn signal indicator lenses, Tool kit located in luggage compartment.* This BMW X5 Features the Following Options *SMART airbag deployment system, Side-impact protection door reinforcements, Separate opening two-piece tailgate w/soft-close upper portion, Roof rails, Rear window wiper w/washer, Rear roof spoiler, Rear centre armrest, Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/heated washer jets, Pwr windows-inc: comfort open/close, anti-trap, Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto tilt-up.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If you would be driving an upscale German sport sedan such as a BMW 5 Series, but want or need more utility along with all-wheel-drive security, this may be the right fit for your garage.* Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!* Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

